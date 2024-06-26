CALGARY
Calgary

    • WestJet mechanics issue strike notice for possible job action Friday

    A WestJet logo is seen in the domestic check-in area at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, May 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A WestJet logo is seen in the domestic check-in area at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, May 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    WestJet says it faces a possible strike by its mechanics starting as early as Friday.

    The airline says the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association has issued a strike notice that could mean a work stoppage as early as 5:30 p.m. (MT) on Friday.

    The notice comes after the union called off its strike plans last week and returned to the negotiating table.

    WestJet says it will start taking action in the coming days to manage the impacts of the possible job action.

    The airline cancelled dozens of flights last week before contract talks resumed.

    Union members voted overwhelmingly to reject a tentative deal earlier this month and have voiced opposition to WestJet's request for arbitration.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Things a pediatrician would never let their child do

    As summer begins for most children around Canada, CTV News spoke with a number of pediatric health professionals about the best practices for raising kids, and how the profession has evolved since the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News