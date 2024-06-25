CALGARY
    • Lethbridge College to be redesignated as polytechnic institution

    Lethbridge College, soon to be Lethbridge Polytechnic, is shown in an undated photo. (Facebook/Lethbridge College) Lethbridge College, soon to be Lethbridge Polytechnic, is shown in an undated photo. (Facebook/Lethbridge College)
    Lethbridge College will soon become Alberta's latest polytechnic.

    According to a provincial news release, the redesignation gives the Alberta institution "more opportunities to create a wide spectrum of programming to meet local needs – including degree, diploma, certificates and apprenticeship education."

    It will also give the institution the opportunity to provide more hands-on, career-focused education.

    "This move is far more than a name change," said Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen.

    "It truly signifies the continual adaptation, growth and grand vision for one of our city’s beloved post-secondary institutions."

    The official new name of "Lethbridge Polytechnic" will take effect on Sept. 3.

    While Lethbridge College has been around since 1957, it began providing degree programs first in 2015.

    Alberta's Minister of Advanced Education Rajan Sawhney says the redesignation further recognizes the vital contributions Lethbridge College makes to the province.

    "This is an institution that has unlocked opportunities for students to pursue education close to home while developing skills needed to succeed in the economy of tomorrow."

    The move means southern Alberta will have a university, a college, a First Nation college and a polytechnic institution.

    "This will enable students to choose from various forms of post-secondary education, eliminating the need to travel long distances for post-secondary education," the provincial government said.

