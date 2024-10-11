Calgary Public Library locations closed due to cybersecurity breach

Calgary Public Library (CPL) locations closed early on Friday following a cyber attack.

In a statement Friday, CPL said it experienced a cybersecurity breach and some systems were compromised.

All physical library locations closed at 5 p.m. MT on Friday, to mitigate potential effects of the attack.

The library's website notes branches will be closed until further notice.

Additionally, all servers and library computer access will be turned off.

"Data security is a key priority for the library and our security team is working diligently to determine the scope of the breach," the library said in the statement.

The library said it would provide updates on the situation as more information becomes available.

Wordfest reached out to ticket holders on Friday evening:

"Wordfest has been informed that our Founding Partner, Calgary Public Library, is experiencing an interruption that may impact our presentations at the Imaginairium Festival, October 15-21," it said in an email.

"For all festival ticket holders, please watch your inbox for updates if your show(s) are impacted. Updates will also be posted to wordfest.com."

At least one Imaginairium venue has been changed.

Ticket holders were informed Friday evening that Lucky Loser: Donald Trump and the Illusion of Success starring Susanne Craig, set for Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m., would be moved to the DJD Dance Centre Theatre.

Wordfest said this was done "out of an abundance of caution."

Cyber crime

University of Calgary professor Tom Keenan, who has been teaching computer security since 1974, said libraries are targeted because they have a lot of data and weak security.

"I've researched libraries worldwide that they are a common target, because, again, they have information on all kinds of people, and because they tend to have weaker cyber security," Keenan said.

"Just about everybody has a library card in Calgary, they're free," he added. "And of course, when you get your library card, they're going to collect some information. They want your name, they might want your address, your email address, if you paid some fines, maybe at some point they had your credit card information -- so it's actually a treasure trove of information for the bad guys."

Student Justine Agrado was outside the library in Country Hills studying to upgrade in both math and biology to qualify for a nursing program.

Agrado said she was disappointed that the library was closed but not too much.

"I'm not entirely concerned," she said. "I knew about the breach yesterday because the Calgary Public Library is on my Instagram, and once I was notified about the breach, I was disappointed, but I knew I would just hang around and help the other students with tutor sessions.

"I know security breaches happen," she added. "I mean, they happen to Forbes and they happen to the banks. So I just figured it was just a hiccup."

With files from CTV's Tyler Barrow