    • Calgary Public Library locations closing due to cybersecurity breach

    The Calgary Public Library's Central Library location is seen in this undated image. (CTV News) The Calgary Public Library's Central Library location is seen in this undated image. (CTV News)
    Calgary Public Library (CPL) locations will be closing early on Friday following a cyber attack.

    In a statement Friday, CPL said it experienced a cybersecurity breach and some systems were compromised.

    All physical library locations will be closed as of 5 p.m. MT on Friday, to mitigate potential effects of the attack.

    The library's website notes branches will be closed until further notice.

    Additionally, all servers and library computer access will be turned off.

    "Data security is a key priority for the library and our security team is working diligently to determine the scope of the breach," the library said in the statement.

    The library said it would provide updates on the situation as more information becomes available.

