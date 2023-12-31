Calgary real estate company launches campaign to support Inn from the Cold residents

The “Because We Care” Drive continues in Calgary.

Barclay Real Estate is collecting online donations for Inn from the Cold, an organization that provides homeless prevention and diversion supports, emergency family shelter and supportive housing.

An online Amazon wish list has been created with items chosen by Inn from the Cold.

Donations will be sent directly to Barclay Street Real Estate, where they’ll be sorted and given to the organization.

“We’ll send you an email with a link,” said Barclay Street Real Estate’s John Grimshaw, “that will take you directly to the Amazon wish list.

“And on that wish list, there’s a list of 10 items which are greatly in need from Inn from the Cold and you can purchase as many or as few of those items as you so choose.”

If you’d like to donate, reach out to Barclay Street Real Estate. Donations will be accepted until January 10th.