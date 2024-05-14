Hundreds of job seekers attend Lethbridge job fair
A job fair saw hundreds of prospective hiring candidates meet with employers in Lethbridge on Tuesday.
The event was hosted by Teamworks Career Centre at the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre.
Each job seeker had their reasons for job hunting.
“I hope we can start a new life here, can find a good job for us and live here. We're from Ukraine and it's not an easy time for us,” said Victoria Orolova, who recently emigrated from Ukraine.
“There's a lot of people here looking for people and since I’m in dire need I think it's a great place to start and hopefully find a place here,” said Kyler Johnson, who is looking for a part-time summer job.
While those on the job hunt were hopeful to find their next opportunity, employers were just as eager.
Ongoing labour shortages have led to plenty of vacant positions at various companies.
The most recent data from Statistics Canada shows there are just under 5,500 vacant jobs in the Lethbridge and Medicine Hat region.
“Employers are struggling to find the good quality employees they're looking for, so an event like this really connects them with the good people of Lethbridge and surrounding area,” said Barb Wolstoncroft, the manager of the Teamworks Career Centre.
Fifty-four employers were set up hoping to attract local talent in person.
Online job applications have become popular in recent years but companies still see job fairs like these as an important recruitment tool.
“It's an exciting room to be in because there's a lot of employers looking for qualified individuals so it's nice to connect with those groups. But it's really great to connect with and see someone that's applying for the job that you've posted,” said Erika Pele, a human resources business partner for McCain Foods in Coaldale.
With so many companies looking to hire job seekers are optimistic they can find something that suits them.
“It’d be a great opportunity to get some experience under our belts because I don't have a lot, I have some but not a lot. So it'd be great to get some experience,” said Kieran Bouchard, who is hoping to find a sports-related job.
“I think this job fair is a good opportunity for us. We just go around, there's so many companies around here. So I think it will work hopefully,” Saniia Glushko, who immigrated to Canada from Ukraine two months ago.
Teamworks hosts a job fair twice a year.
All the job fairs are free to attend with no registration needed.
