Calgary reception centre for Jasper wildfire evacuees closes

Calgary’s reception centre for those impacted by the Jasper wildfire closed Friday.

In a social media post on X, the city said, “As of 4 p.m. today, at the request of the municipality of Jasper we will close the Calgary reception centre (at Shouldice Arena).

“Since July 23, we have supported over 1,800 evacuees,” it added.

“We wish Jasperites all the best as they head home and continue to rebuild their community.”

The reception centre opened in late July to accommodate people forced to flee Jasper because of the wildfire.

The province announced in a press release Friday that barring any unforeseen circumstances, schools in Jasper will reopen on Sept. 17.

There are currently 73 wildfires burning across Alberta with one classified as out of control. The province says 28 are being held and 44 are under control.