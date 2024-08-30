CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary reception centre for Jasper wildfire evacuees closes

    A reception centre is readied for wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press) A reception centre is readied for wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Calgary’s reception centre for those impacted by the Jasper wildfire closed Friday.

    In a social media post on X, the city said, “As of 4 p.m. today, at the request of the municipality of Jasper we will close the Calgary reception centre (at Shouldice Arena).

    “Since July 23, we have supported over 1,800 evacuees,” it added.

    “We wish Jasperites all the best as they head home and continue to rebuild their community.”

    The reception centre opened in late July to accommodate people forced to flee Jasper because of the wildfire.

    The province announced in a press release Friday that barring any unforeseen circumstances, schools in Jasper will reopen on Sept. 17.

    There are currently 73 wildfires burning across Alberta with one classified as out of control. The province says 28 are being held and 44 are under control.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News