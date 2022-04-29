Calgary rises above normal to close out April

What was that line about shorter weather articles? It's another "less from the meteorologist = more time outside" kind of day, and kind of weekend.

On Wednesday, we had a couple millimetres of rain and a reasonably solid shot at a weak thunderstorm in our forecast for Friday. Then Thursday’s forecast dropped the thunderstorm potential like a bad habit. Today, even the shower potential for this evening has fallen off drastically; we may see a few sprinkles of rain, but, with a dryer surface layer, even that's looking less likely. The best chance for rain occurs from 7 p.m. through 9 p.m.

The remainder of the weekend forecast is unchanged from yesterday's article; we'll experience a glut of additional warmth on Sunday, but Saturday is also aiming above the seasonal marker. The chance of a spotty overnight shower persists.

Monday has joined in as a "well above seasonal" sort – and Tuesday remains a little cooler, relatively speaking. The reason: it's at the onset of a high pressure ridge. We usually spend a day in the entry region (shown in the image, here) before piling into a wave of heat. That'll be the lede for us next week.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Today

Partly cloudy, chance of late-day showers, risk of thundershowers

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: scattered showers, then clearing, low 1 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: mostly cloudy, low 4 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: some cloud, low 5 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: shower risk, low 3 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: clearing, low 3 C

Patrice snapped a neat photo of some bohemian waxwings and sent it by – a good find!

Viewer Patrice's photo of bohemian waxwings.

Whether it's wildlife, weather or pets – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.