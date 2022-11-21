Calgary Roughnecks host Tacos and Tequila party ahead of Rush preseason game

A stock photo showing a margarita. (Pexels/Los Muertos Crew) A stock photo showing a margarita. (Pexels/Los Muertos Crew)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina