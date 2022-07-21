Calgary's 5-day forecast; storm potential entering weekend

We can nearly reload yesterday's forecast for today. Convective inhibition will present for Calgary Thursday, meaning we have a nonzero chance of storms, but run only a slight risk of active weather this afternoon. If a storm does develop, hail and wind remain the primary concerns.

Tomorrow is looking a bit more active, now. A shortwave crosses the Rockies, and pushes storms out. These would be a fair bit more widespread, and Calgary could find itself somewhere along the convective line. Severe storm watches and warnings will likely manifest from this.

The weekend is in a pressure-neutral state, where no activity for better or worse develops, with showers beginning Monday. Our upper air is tilting the back-end of a ridge onto us, which will drive north wind and cooler temperatures, temporarily; on the other side of the Monday-Tuesday combo, the longer-range projection is for another round of warmth.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Thursday

Sunny, chance of p.m. storms

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: some cloud, low 13 C

Friday

Sunny, chance of p.m. storms

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: some cloud, slight chance of overnight showers, low 15 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: some cloud, low 13 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: some cloud, low 13 C

Monday

Mainly cloudy, afternoon showers

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: some cloud, low 15 C

William sent along a really nice pano of Ghost Lake Provincial Park – well shot, William!

Viewer William's panoramic photo of Ghost Lake Provincial Park.

