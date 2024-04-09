Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now

If you fantasize about buying a lavish new home, there are a number for sale in Calgary.

Here are the city's five most expensive residential homes for sale as of April 9, 2024, according to Realtor.ca:

1 - $9.9M Pump Hill home

A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)

This 10,600-square-foot-home in Pump Hill is inspired by the Provence region in France and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

The home features six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, five fireplaces and a heated nine-car garage.

A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)"An architectural masterpiece, this home harmoniously fuses the finest in French and Italian craftsmanship," says the listing.

"Every corner of this bespoke dwelling is adorned with custom-made chandeliers, exquisite light fixtures, ornate French door handles, luxurious curtains and solid kitchen cabinets with French styling."

A look inside 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The two-storey home is located at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 185 days.

A look inside 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)

2- $7.9M Estate in Aspen Woods

A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)

This 9,578-square-foot estate sits on a 0.8 acre lot, and is, according to the listing, the largest and only gated property in Aspen Heights.

Entering the estate, you'll see a Swarovski crystal chandelier amid a foyer flanked by sweeping cantilevered stairwells leading to the grand parlour.

"This home redefines luxury living," says the listing.

A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)Highlights include a fitness room, gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, wine wall, home theatre, sports lounge and a games room with full bar.

There are also spa facilities including a lounge, dry sauna, steam room, soaker tub and massage room.

A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)Built in 2010, this estate is located at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 39 days.

A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)

3 - $7.25M Eagle Ridge bungalow

.This gated home in Eagle Ridge sits on a sprawling double lot.

Built in 1971, the home has four above-grade bedrooms and one below grade, plus seven bathrooms.

"Once you step inside past the hand-chiseled walnut doors, you are greeted by a grand foyer that sets the tone for the splendor that awaits," states the listing.

"The main rooms are nothing short of magnificent, boasting expansive dimensions and exquisite finishes."

A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The home may be of interest to culinary enthusiasts due to its walk-in cooler, gas cooktop, double ovens and commercial-grade appliances.

"Whether you're hosting a grand gala or preparing an intimate meal for loved ones, this culinary haven is sure to impress."

A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The bungalow is located at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 279 days.

4 - $6M home in Upper Mount Royal

A look at 860 Hillcrest Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)Built in 2019, this 5,813-square-foot Upper Mount Royal home is described as an "architectural gem."

"The attention to detail is evident at every turn, showcasing the meticulous craftsmanship and thoughtful design," says the listing.

"The interior combines warm, natural elements with modern finishes. Rich hardwood floors provide an elegant foundation while the expansive use of glass allows for an abundance of natural light to flood the rooms."

A look at 860 Hillcrest Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The three-storey home has six total bedrooms and eight bathrooms, central air conditioning and a golf simulator.

It also has an elevator and a utility room to house the house's smart home systems and sound system.

A look at 860 Hillcrest Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)It's located at 860 Hillcrest Ave. S.W.

This house has been listed on Realtor.ca for 65 days.

5 - $4.75M Britannia home

A look at 4308 Coronation Drive S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)

Built in 2021, this 6,143-square-foot home is just steps away from the Calgary Golf & Country Club.

It has four above-grade bedrooms and one below grade, all of which have their own ensuite bathrooms, and one below-grade bedroom.

There are 10 bathrooms total.

A look at 4308 Coronation Drive S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The home even has an elevator connecting the four-car garage to an upper entertainment space.

According to the listing, the main level showcases an open concept living room and kitchen with white oak flooring and custom cabinetry.

It also has a "stunning" fireplace and built-in cabinetry that "make the living room "perfect for relaxation and gatherings."

A look at 4308 Coronation Drive S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This two-storey home is located at 4308 Coronation Drive S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 27 days.