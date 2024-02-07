Calgary's Grand Theatre may be playing out its final days

Calgary's oldest theatre is in danger of closing.

The Grand Theatre celebrated its 112th birthday just two days ago but today, its executive director says its days are numbered after a tentative deal with its landlord fell through.

Opened in 1912, the Grand was Western Canada's cultural hub for much of its life.

"This was the place," said historian Don Smith.

"This was our centre for performing arts. This was it."

Smith literally wrote the book about the Grand and the news it may be forced to close hits him hard.

"It just pains me to think of such a relic of our golden days (that way) and it's such a tragedy," Smith said.

"It is very upsetting news."

Three years ago, the Grand was sold.

Its executive director had been working on a deal with the new landlord to keep it in operation but just weeks ago, that deal fell through.

"We were just shocked and surprised," said Grand Theatre CEO Erynn Lyster.

Lyster says that means the Grand, which in its century-long life has hosted the likes of Fred Astaire, Paul Robeson and Groucho Marx, may be playing out its final days.

"If nothing changes, the reality is we will be closing our doors sometime this year," Lyster said.

This isn't the first time the Grand's future has been in question.

In the 1990s, a massive show of community support saved it and the Lougheed Building in which it sits.

The building itself is a historic site but that doesn't guarantee the theatre's survival right now.

"We really want to preserve the history and heritage here," Lyster said.

"It's irreplaceable, in my opinion."

For Smith, who thinks deeply about the meaning of historical buildings, the loss of the Grand would punch a hole in the heart of Calgary's story.

"I think it's important that the theatre remain because it's a sense of ourselves. This is us. And what was our story? We didn't bother to celebrate it or observe it," Smith said.

The Grand's management says it will keep operating the theatre as long as it possibly can but doesn't know how long Calgary's oldest performing arts centre has before its final act plays out.

CTV attempted to contact the building's landlord, Allied Real Estate Investment Trust for comment but has not yet received a response.