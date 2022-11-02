Calgary's growing tech sector turning heads

Calgary tech industry is among the highest in Canada in terms of growth, says a new report released on Wednesday.

Coldwell Bank Richard Ellis's (CBRE) Tech-30 2022 report ranked the top 30 leading technology markets in the U.S. and Canada, as well as 10 up-and-coming sectors.

On the 'Markets to Watch' list, Calgary placed third overall.

CBRE says the city has a tech workforce of approximately 33,200 people, which represent 19.1 per cent of office jobs in Calgary.

"The Tech-30 report confirms that Canadian cities continue to produce and attract some of the best and brightest tech workers in the world," said CBRE Canada vice-chairman Paul Morassutti in a release. "While there is a lot of uncertainty swirling around, we can take some comfort knowing that our economy is underpinned by a robust and innovative tech workforce."

Waterloo, Ont., and Ottawa took the number one and two spots respectively.

Meanwhile, some of Canada's major centres were also recognized – Vancouver and Toronto recorded the most high-tech growth in 2020 and 2021 combined, CBRE said.

CBRE's Tech-30 report measures the industry's impact on office demand and rents in the 30 leading tech markets in the U.S. and Canada, as well as select tech-heavy submarkets.

The company says its findings have determined that despite the pandemic, more than two-thirds of the top 30 North American tech markets registered office-rent growth.