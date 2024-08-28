Police seek public assistance locating suspect in random string of Calgary sexual assaults

Calgary police are seeking public assistance to help locate the suspect in a random sexual assault that took place in early August.

At around 12:55 a.m. on Aug. 10, three women were walking to a home in the 900 block of Ridge Road S.W. along a path when a naked man grabbed one of them in a sexual nature.

The woman was able to break free the man and contacted police to report the incident.

Police believe the same suspect is responsible for a number of other sexually-motivated indecent acts that took place in downtown Calgary and the city’s southwest throughout the summer.

Between July 7 and Aug. 13, police received three other reports relating to indecent exposure and flashing that they believe involved the same suspect.

Victims reported walking along public pathways and being startled by a man who jumped out of the bushes naked.

Another victim reported being flashed by a man while walking downtown.

Investigators believe the suspect is often nude or partially clothed, and hides in yards, alleys and public green spaces late at night and early in the morning.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-30s with a light-to-medium skin tone, a medium build, with black hair and a beard or facial stubble.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.