CALGARY
Calgary

    • Police seek public assistance locating suspect in random string of Calgary sexual assaults

    A police vehicle at Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in this photo from Thursday, April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) A police vehicle at Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in this photo from Thursday, April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    Share

    Calgary police are seeking public assistance to help locate the suspect in a random sexual assault that took place in early August.

    At around 12:55 a.m. on Aug. 10, three women were walking to a home in the 900 block of Ridge Road S.W. along a path when a naked man grabbed one of them in a sexual nature.

    The woman was able to break free the man and contacted police to report the incident.

    Police believe the same suspect is responsible for a number of other sexually-motivated indecent acts that took place in downtown Calgary and the city’s southwest throughout the summer.

    Between July 7 and Aug. 13, police received three other reports relating to indecent exposure and flashing that they believe involved the same suspect.

    Victims reported walking along public pathways and being startled by a man who jumped out of the bushes naked.

    Another victim reported being flashed by a man while walking downtown. 

    Investigators believe the suspect is often nude or partially clothed, and hides in yards, alleys and public green spaces late at night and early in the morning.

    The suspect is described as a man in his mid-30s with a light-to-medium skin tone, a medium build, with black hair and a beard or facial stubble.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    • Thousands without power in Hochelaga borough due to gas leak

      A gas leak in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough forced Hydro-Quebec to cut power to thousands of customers. A spokesperson for Hydro-Quebec says 40,000 clients are without power in the general vicinity of Pie-IX Boulevard and Hochelaga Street.

    • Fears rise that road rage incidents will get worse as school starts in Montreal

      Traffic jams in and around Montreal are fraying some motorists' nerves, and it's become an abundantly clear problem around the years-long construction project on the Iles-Aux-Tourtes Bridge. With the traffic comes more road rage incidents, and now that school is back, there will be even more vehicles on the road, and there are fears that it may get worse.

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News