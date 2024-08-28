First glasses raised at Cardston, Alta., restaurant after prohibition lifted

After well over a century of prohibition, people can finally raise a glass of cheer in a Cardston, Alta., restaurant.

"I'm going to tell my friends from Taber that we had the second drink in the town," one customer said.

"That's super exciting – obviously a long time coming," said another.

To be exact, 121 years of prohibition before it was lifted last year when the town council voted to overturn it.

High 5 restaurant is making history after months of preparation.

It's the first to serve an alcoholic drink to customers.

"A little bit overwhelming and a little bit of nervousness. … We're excited to offer the community something that (wasn't) offered before," said Richard Beaulieu, High 5 co-owner.

But change can be difficult.

People in the small town are divided on a complex and significant issue.

Forty-seven per cent voted to keep the community dry.

"For a lot of people here in this town, it goes against their faith," said Aly Smith, Cobblestone Manor Historical Society president.

The majority of Cardston residents are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which prohibits drinking alcohol.

Restaurants and recreation centres can now serve wine, beer and spirits.

Some are worried about the precedent this sets.

"It's hard to stop the next person from coming in and saying, 'Well, I want to open an alcohol store,' or, 'I want to sell marijuana,'" said Shawn Olsen, Cardston resident.

"And now, you've kind of opened up a can of worms and that leads to other problems."

Problems for some but for others, an opportunity to bring in tourists.

"It's a dying town and we need to be able to have things to continue to bring people here who want to stay here," Smith said.

"We'll likely lose some customers but I'm sure we'll gain some," Beaulieu said.