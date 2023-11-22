Calgary's iconic Peace Bridge reopens with permanent changes to prevent vandalism

The City of Calgary says updates to the Peace Bridge aimed at protecting the iconic structure from vandalism are done.

Built in 2012, the bridge has been vandalised so frequently that in June of 2022, the city launched a campaign aimed at reducing intentional damage.

A month later, 70 of the bridge's glass windowpanes were shattered.

Afterward, the city worked with local engineers and Santiago Calatrava, the original bridge designer, to devise a permanent fix.

Together, the group decided to rid the bridge of its side glass panels, and instead build a railing made of steel tension cables.

Construction on the replacement railing began at the end of April.

Though the Peace Bridge remained partially open to the public through construction, city officials announced on Wednesday that the bridge is now "fully open."

Damage to the glass panelling on Calgary's iconic Peace Bridge on Sunday, July 24, 2022. It's hoped the updated railing will be more cost effective to maintain.

The city says design and construction of the railing were completed on time and on budget.

“It's great to see the Peace Bridge restored to its full design and use through a practical and permanent solution that protects its unique design," said Mayor Gondek in a news release.

"It is important to preserve the essence and beauty of this symbol of peace for future generations to cherish," said Ward 7 Coun. Terry Wong.

The Peace Bridge's side glass panels have been replaced with steel cables.The City of Calgary says the Peace Bridge, which connects the communities of Sunnyside and Eau Claire over the Bow River, can see up to 9,000 users per day in the summer.