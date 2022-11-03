'Easy to maintain': Peace Bridge glass to be replaced with steel tension cables
The City of Calgary has announced plans to permanently change the Peace Bridge to protect the iconic structure from vandalism.
Built in 2012, the bridge has been vandalised so frequently that city officials launched a campaign in June aimed at reducing intentional damage.
A month later, 70 of the bridge's glass windowpanes were shattered.
Since then, the city has been working with local engineers at Santiago Calatrava Architects to devise a permanent fix.
On Thursday, city officials released details on the solution: a railing made of steel tension cables will be built to replace the side glass panels.
It’s hoped the move will reduce maintenance costs.
"We know the Peace Bridge is a popular destination for both Calgarians and visitors, so it was important for us to come up with a plan that allows for both an efficient repair but also respects the iconic design of the bridge," said bridge maintenance manager Charmaine Buhler in a news release.
"The change in materials from glass to steel allows us to ensure the Peace Bridge remains safe, durable and easy to maintain in the years to come."
The city has said previously that an average of six panels are broken every year, and it costs roughly $80,000 a year to remove and replace the broken panels. This does not include the cost of the panels themselves, as the city had been using replacement panels provided when the bridge was first built.
Damage to the glass panelling on Calgary's iconic Peace Bridge on Sunday, July 24, 2022. "The Peace Bridge has become an iconic part of our skyline. Seeing it heavily vandalized repeatedly has been disheartening and costly," said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek.
"I heard from many Calgarians asking for a more practical and permanent solution. Replacing the bottom glass panels with durable tension cables will be more cost-effective, all while maintaining the bridge's unique design."
The changes to the bridge are scheduled to begin in the spring.
Until then, the bridge – which can see up to 9,000 visitors a day in the summer – will remain open to the public.
