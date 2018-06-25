Calgary city councillors voted 14 to 1 to increase the snow clearing budget.

They agreed to transfer $9.5 million from business reserve budget to snow and ice control for the 2018/19 season.

In the fall city council will discuss making this permanent and maybe even providing even more money to help with snow clearing.

“Council said even though it’s going to mean some tax increases in the fall we think that we are under performing on this service and we’ve got to do a better job. Council has said we are willing to invest this money for this year and bring it back to budget in order to make it permanent or make it better,” says Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

The goal is to make it easier for older people to get around on sidewalks and pathways.

Currently Calgary spends much less than most similarly sized Canadian cities.