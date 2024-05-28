'Unsafe conditions': Advocates call for end to care program amid violence

Following a string of violence, senior advocates and the Alberta NDP are calling for an end to a program placing patients with complex mental health issues in long-term care facilities.

The practice started during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the government placed adults with complex mental health issues into continuing care facilities, to alleviate strain on hospitals — but advocates say it’s still happening.

The group is especially concerned about the Carewest Colonel Belcher facility in northwest Calgary.

The 175-bed seniors’ facility currently has 58 patients, some designated "high-risk.”

"Regrettably, we can no longer recommend this facility to anyone considering sending their loved ones to Carewest Colonel Belcher due to the unsafe conditions," said retired Col. Charles Hamel, chair of the Friends of Colonel Belcher Society.

The NDP said a 100-year-old veteran was recently choked by one patient, and staff had to barricade themselves in a room when others became verbally abusive.

The NDP add police are routinely called in to deal with the challenging situations.

Lisa Johnson, the daughter of one of the veterans at the facility who already has complex post-traumatic stress disorder, says it's a very stressful situation for her family.

"We have been left with no other choice but to put them on a waitlist to move him if things do not change."

In a statement, the health minister's office tells CTV News it's concerned by the situation and will review it.

"(Alberta Health Services) needs to focus on acute care. Continuing care and other assisted living facilities should be focused on providing long term assisted living services to residents. And people who need mental health support must receive the specialized mental health supports they require.

"We’re taking action to improve the health care system. Alberta Health, together with SCSS, will be expediting the review of this program at this facility and determining if any action should be taken immediately."

It adds the situation reaffirms why the health system needs to be refocussed.