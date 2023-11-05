Calgary’s Ukrainian community holds rally, demands Russia be recognized as terrorist state

Calgary’s Ukrainian community came together at the Holodomor Memorial Sunday afternoon to bring attention to Russia’s invasion.

Approximately 30 members from the community displayed signs and waved Ukrainian flags, rallying against the war.

“It is difficult. When the war in Israel broke out, all the attention was drawn to Israel and Palestine and the situation there,” said Anna Tselukina, co-organizer of Rally for Ukraine.

The city’s Ukrainian community also wants the public to be aware of the “new crimes” committed by Russia against Ukraine.

“We call on the government of Canada to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism,” said a release from the Ukrainian Community of Calgary.

One of the people who attended the rally was Olha Chekova, who arrived in Calgary on Oct. 23 after fleeing the port city of Odessa.

“The war has continued and people are tired, and I think we must remind them about (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and what he is doing to Ukraine,” said Chekova.

She says her 11-year-old son’s hearing has been impacted by Russian missiles and drone attacks.

In addition to wanting Russia designated a terrorist sate, the Ukrainian Community of Calgary also wants more sanctions imposed on all countries “supporting Russian aggression.”

The rally took place at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Edmonton Trail.

