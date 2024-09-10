Calgary's water use drops, residents able to collect rainwater

Some overnight rain in Calgary brought relief to residents worried about their gardens and lawns as well as city officials concerned about the strain on the city's water system.

On Monday, residents and businesses used 496 million litres of treated water, down 13 million litres from the day before.

According to the City of Calgary, that usage level helps by making it easier to fill underground reservoirs and allowing crews to take equipment offline for maintenance if needed.

Officials said Monday that they looked forward to the coming rain, which would allow residents to replenish their rain barrels.

"We're grateful for those who've been diligent in saving water. Your cooperation is vital to get this done as swiftly as possible and ensure our water system remains reliable for everyone, " said Michael Thompson, Calgary's general manager of infrastructure services.

As of Monday afternoon, repairs on 14 of the 21 pipe segments had been completed and there's "good progress" on the remaining seven segments.

16 Avenue N.W., from 46 Street to 41 Street, remains closed with drivers being detoured onto Bowness Road.

"We ask Calgarians to be mindful of their speed for the safety of the public and workers on site," Francois Bouchart, Calgary's director of priorities and investment, said.

Bouchart also reminded Calgarians that Bowness and Montgomery are open to visitors and encourages all residents to shop local to support businesses in those areas.