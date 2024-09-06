Calgary's water use 'unsustainable' for the second straight day

The City of Calgary says water use increased again on Thursday despite demands from city officials for residents and businesses to conserve water.

According to Calgary's potable water demand dashboard, 502 million litres of water was used on Thursday, up two million litres from Wednesday.

It's the second consecutive day that water use has been at an "unsustainable" level.

Officials say that anything above 500 million litres makes it difficult to fill underground tanks and puts a strain on the water system.

The target water use remains at 485 million litres per day while construction is ongoing to repair the Bearspaw feeder main.

That work is expected to continue until Sept. 23.