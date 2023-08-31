Calgary schools bursting with students for the return to classes
Thursday is the first day of school for many Calgary students and one of the city's major school boards says a number of its facilities are at or over capacity already.
The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) reports the number of its schools that were at capacity jumped from seven to 18 in the past three years with the city's rapid population growth.
Interprovincial and international migration is mainly to blame for the change in enrollment, the CBE said.
More than two dozen schools have been designated as "overflow receivers." That means they've dropped to 70 per cent capacity and students who can't be accommodated at the designated school in their home community are being shifted.
"Student accommodation planning is an ongoing process that reflects the need for the system to adapt to evolving student needs," the CBE said in its report.
The board says new schools are needed if the overflow conditions continue in Alberta and it will result in increased pressures on administrators.
"Financial impacts may include but are not limited to transportation costs, operational and maintenance funding changes and costs incurred to support program moves and/or expansions."
SAFETY A PRIORITY AS STUDENTS RETURN
Other than operational challenges, Calgary schools are also faced with increased traffic around schools because of the return to classes.
Police say it should be no surprise to any driver that they need to slow down and watch out for children now that schools have reopened.
Speed limits are reduced near schools and officers will also be watching out for distracted drivers.
"It's hard to believe after so many years of trying to enforce distracted driving, people are still on their cell phones, still texting (and) just not paying attention," said Sgt. Mark Novello with the Calgary Police Service.
"It only takes a second for a kid to run out and you'll miss that."
Drivers are also being asked to consider parking away from schools to reduce traffic congestion.
(With files from Austin Lee)
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case, says he'll skip next week's hearing
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty and waived arraignment in the case accusing him and others of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
WATCH | COVID-19: BA.2.86 the most 'mutated' variant since Omicron
Canada's first case of BA.2.86, has been detected in British Columbia but an emergency-room physician says the 'real test' for the highly 'mutated' variant will be in the weeks after children return to the classroom for the new school year.
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
Saskatchewan, New Brunswick naming changes means 'life or death' for trans kids: Ien
Canada's minister for women, gender equality and youth says policies in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick that require parental consent before students under 16 can have schools use their preferred pronouns and names puts transgender and nonbinary kids in a 'life-or-death situation.'
Zelenskyy says Ukraine has developed a long-range weapon, a day after a strike deep inside Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday his country has developed a weapon that hit a target 700 kilometres away, in an apparent reference to the previous day's strike on an airport in western Russia.
Edmonton-area pastor, church acquitted in Alberta COVID-19 rules case
Charges against an Edmonton-area pastor and his church related to violating public health rules during the COVID-19 pandemic have been officially dropped.
'Severe wind event' expected in Hay River has crews bracing for the worst
Severe weather is expected in some parts of the Northwest Territories over the long weekend forcing crews to prepare for difficult fire fighting ahead.
Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour is coming to a Canadian theatre near you
Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film will be making its rounds to Cineplex theatres across Canada.
Rain and a wrong address delayed firefighters reaching a Philippine factory blaze. 15 people died
A fire killed 15 people Thursday in a small apparel factory in a Philippine residential area, where firefighters were delayed by flooding, traffic and a wrong address, a fire protection official.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government to provide fiscal update
The United Conservative government is expected to reveal details of Alberta's fiscal situation on Thursday.
-
81 charges laid in real estate Ponzi scheme in Alberta, B.C.: police
Two people are facing more than 80 charges in connection with an alleged $7.8-million Ponzi scheme with victims in Edmonton, B.C., the U.S. and Australia.
-
Edmonton-area pastor, church acquitted in Alberta COVID-19 rules case
Charges against an Edmonton-area pastor and his church related to violating public health rules during the COVID-19 pandemic have been officially dropped.
Vancouver
-
How a wildfire in B.C.'s Shuswap is fanning political flames
The wildfire that has been rampaging through the Shuswap region of the B.C. Interior has also sparked a fight over whether local Opposition MLAs have been encouraging residents to disobey firefighters, or if the government is refusing to listen to critics of its response to the fires.
-
Coroner, policy experts push for expanded safe supply as drug toxicity deaths continue to climb
With British Columbia on pace to break the annual record for drug toxicity deaths again – drug policy experts and the province’s chief coroner continue to press for an expansion of safer supply alternatives.
-
Zelenskyy says Ukraine has developed a long-range weapon, a day after a strike deep inside Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday his country has developed a weapon that hit a target 700 kilometres away, in an apparent reference to the previous day's strike on an airport in western Russia.
Atlantic
-
Former N.S. band director, middle-school volunteer charged with sexual assault
A 65-year-old former band director and middle-school volunteer has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a youth, RCMP in Nova Scotia said Thursday.
-
Clear skies in the Maritimes expected to offer great views of a blue supermoon
Maritimers should be able to catch a glimpse of a rare sight Thursday night when a blue supermoon will be rising over the eastern horizon between 8 and 9 p.m.
-
Halifax police charge 17-year-old in connection to homicide
Halifax police have charged a 17-year-old with manslaughter for the death of 26-year-old Davelle Rodney Vance Desmond, who died in early August.
Vancouver Island
-
Missing Nanaimo woman may be with wanted man: RCMP
The Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a missing 24-year-old woman who may be travelling with a man who police say is wanted for several offences, including sexual assault and forcible confinement.
-
B.C. posts $704M budget surplus, say audited public accounts
An audited public accounting of British Columbia's financial records shows the province posted a surplus of more than $700 million in the 2022-2023 budget year.
-
Cowichan Valley teacher suspended after student breaks shoulder blade
A high-school gym teacher in the Cowichan Valley will have his teaching certificate suspended for four days after one of his students broke their shoulder blade while playing a game last year.
Toronto
-
Ford 'not happy' about Greenbelt process, dodges questions about Steve Clark's future
Premier Doug Ford said he was 'not happy at all' about the process in which Ontario’s Greenbelt land was extracted but dodged multiple questions about Steve Clark’s future as housing minister on Thursday, only saying that he had 'confidence' in him.
-
Person pulled from fire at Toronto seniors' care home dies in hospital
An investigation is now underway following a fatal fire at a seniors’ care building in Scarborough on Thursday morning.
-
Ontario woman loses $3,000 trying to online bank
An Ontario woman who planned to do some online banking during a lunch break said she was shocked to find out she was scammed out of $3,000.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Westmount home struck by lightning during severe thunderstom
A home in Westmount was struck by lightning during a short but severe thunderstorm that hit the Montreal and Laval regions Wednesday.
-
Charlotte Cardin on Juno wins, overcoming relationship hurdles and facing her own ego
With a leading four wins in some of the Canadian music award show's top categories, including artist, single and album of the year for her 2021 debut "Phoenix," Montreal singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin was the show's breakout star, and everyone wanted to know what was coming next.
-
Taylor Swift tickets available...at Montreal movie theatres
Montreal Taylor Swift fans will be able to catch her Eras Tour concert, as it comes to Cineplex theatres starting in October.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa man pleads guilty in Orleans explosion
An Ottawa man has pleaded guilty for causing an explosion that destroyed several homes under construction and injured 12 people in February.
-
Ottawa woman's remarkable recovery after suffering a seizure while swimming
Aida Attar suffered a seizure last summer while swimming and almost died. Next week, she's heading back to university.
-
Doctors can now prescribe patients a trip to the Canadian Museum of Nature
The Canadian Museum of Nature and PaRx, a nationwide nature-prescription program, have launched a new collaboration to allow doctors in the national capital region to prescribe passes for the museum.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Video shows moments surrounding fatal downtown Kitchener shooting
CTV News has obtained extensive surveillance video of what happened immediately before and after an 18-year-old Kitchener man was fatally shot outside a downtown business earlier this month.
-
Dog owner recalls 'traumatic' experience after dognapping from his Cambridge, Ont. yard
A Cambridge, Ont. pet owner is relieved to be reunited with his dog, but not before the dognapping was caught on his security camera in broad daylight.
-
Police looking for federal offender known to frequent Waterloo Region and Brantford
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender police say is known to frequent Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge and Brantford.
Saskatoon
-
Pedestrian struck by train at busy morning intersection
Police and emergency crews are on scene of a collision between a train and pedestrian at a busy downtown intersection.
-
Saskatoon on track for record year for homeless encampments
The City of Saskatoon is calling on the province to step in and help with a growing housing crisis as the city experiences a record amount of homeless encampments.
-
MLA Don Morgan says protection of students is 'paramount' following pronoun policy protest
MLA for Saskatoon Southeast Don Morgan says that supports and protection of children in schools is "paramount" following backlash against the province's new pronoun policy.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman loses $3,000 trying to online bank
An Ontario woman who planned to do some online banking during a lunch break said she was shocked to find out she was scammed out of $3,000.
-
Situation in Mindemoya area of Manitoulin resolved peacefully
Ontario Provincial Police says the situation in the Mindemoya area of Manitoulin Island has been resolved peacefully.
-
Endangered tiger born at the Toronto Zoo dies in 'freak accident'
Staff at the Toronto Zoo are “emotionally processing” the death of Mila, a 2-year-old Amur tiger born at the facility, who died last week in a “freak accident” involving anesthesia at its new home at a U.S. zoo.
Winnipeg
-
'Basically helpless': Manitoba farmers say their sheep are being repeatedly targeted by wolves
A pair of Manitoba farmers say sheep at their farm are being repeatedly targeted by wolves.
-
Civil servants could be next labour battle for the Manitoba government
The union that represents 11,000 Manitoba civil servants is planning a strike vote after negotiations appear to have stalled on the issue of wages.
-
'Province-wide problem': Training standards causing concern for volunteer paramedic recruitment
Rural fire departments warn that the supply of volunteers could be drying up because of a new training standard that is increasing the training time for paramedics by nearly 200 hours.
Regina
-
Sask. woman with terminal cancer seeks new home for 3 dogs
For many people, pets are like family. One Regina woman is asking for help to make sure her furry friends will be going to a good home due to her ongoing battle with cancer.
-
Regina Fire quickly contains Rae Street blaze
Emergency crews quickly contained a house fire on the 1200 block of Rae Street early Thursday morning, Regina Fire said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).
-
Conservatives maintain months-long lead over Liberals, as Canadians' economic anxiety rises: Nanos
The Conservatives are solidifying their lead over the Liberals, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre are neck-and-neck for preferred prime minister, according to weekly tracking from Nanos Research.