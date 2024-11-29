CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 person in serious condition following southeast Calgary stabbing, suspect in police custody

    Calgary police
    A man was seriously injured in a stabbing incident in southeast Calgary on Friday.

    It happened in the 100 block of Walden Square S.E. at 4:40 p.m.

    EMS says one person was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, potentially life-threatening condition with traumatic injuries.

    Two more were taken to South Health Campus in stable, non-life-threatening condition with soft-tissue injuries.

    A fourth person in the home at the time was not injured.

    All involved are adults, EMS says.

    Police say one person is in custody in connection with the incident. They added in a media release that there was an altercation between two men known to each other that led to the stabbing.

    The suspect remained on scene following the incident.

    Police remained at the home into Friday evening, saying they expected to be there for some time to investigate.

