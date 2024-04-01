CALGARY
    Calgary senior reported missing on April 1 found safe, authorities say

    Calgary police
    Calgary police say a senior who was reported missing on April 1 has been found.

    Authorities say the woman was reported missing on Monday after she disappeared on Sunday.

    in an update on Tuesday, police say she was located. 

    No further information is expected to be released.

