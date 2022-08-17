Calgary senior's disappearance enters fourth day

Thuan Nguyen, 82, was last seen Aug. 14 leaving her home in Penbrooke Meadows. (supplied) Thuan Nguyen, 82, was last seen Aug. 14 leaving her home in Penbrooke Meadows. (supplied)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Crimea 'sabotage' highlights Russia's woes in Ukraine war

A spate of explosions and a fire that was still burning Wednesday have turned Russian-annexed Crimea from a secure base for the further invasion of Ukraine into the latest flashpoint highlighting Moscow's challenges ahead in a war that is nearing the half-year mark.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina