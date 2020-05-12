CALGARY -- Management at shopping malls in Alberta say the safety of customers and retailers is top of mind as some major centres prepare to reopen this week.

The provincial government announced the first stage of its relaunch strategy will begin Thursday when some retail businesses — including clothing, furniture and bookstores —are permitted to reopen with certain restrictions.

As part of provincial guidelines, store owners have been asked to:

Limit the number of shoppers to practice physical distancing

Regularly disinfect surfaces

Keep a log of cleaning schedules

Alberta's chief medical officer of health notes additional details within that guidance will be provided.

"So the expectation, whether someone is a mall operator or a retail store operator, is that they look through the guidance and then consider how that guidance can be applied in that setting to make sure that risk of exposure is limited," explained Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Darren Milne, general manager of Cadillac Fairview Market Mall, says his mall will be following protocols by enhancing cleaning procedures, as well as increasing security to ensure everyone can keep a safe distance away.

"When people come in they’ll notice the difference immediately from having doors designated as enter or exit only in order to try and avoid any kind of two way traffic," said Milne. "You’ll also see decals on the floor and common areas divided into two lanes to maintain physical distancing."

The seating capacity in food courts will also be reduced as and all food tenants will be offering takeout service. High touch items such as food court trays will also be removed.

Milne adds that only 40 to 50 per cent of businesses in the mall are slated to reopen their doors Thursday, but he expects the majority of the stores in the shopping centre will be operating by the end of May.

He also advises customers to limit their time at the mall if possible.

"We really want you to come with a purpose — so know what it is that you want to purchase and come and get that — but we’re also going to ask that you use good common sense," said Milne.

"Try to respect physical distancing rules and make it a safe experience for all of the people coming to the mall."