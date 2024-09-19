Calgary stair climbing challenge at McHugh Bluffs supports military personnel

Calgarians can mark military family appreciation day (MFAD) Friday by following in the footsteps of Lieutenant-Colonel Sandy Cooper in a stair climbing challenge called Stairs of Strength.

Each year since 2019, MFAD has been celebrated on the third Friday of September.

“This day honours the strength, resilience, and sacrifices of military families across Canada, recognizing their vital role in supporting our nation's service members,” said the Calgary Military Family Resource Centre (Calgary MFRC), in a media release.

Cooper is planning to conquer the McHugh Bluff stairwell, all 1,000 steps, in full military gear, which isn’t required of other participants in Stairs of Strength.

The Calgary MFRC says the event is about honouring the courage and sacrifice of those who serve our country, while also raising $300,000.

“Imagine being a child who only sees their parent through a screen for months, or a spouse managing a household alone while their partner is deployed,” said the Calgary MFRC.

“These are the daily realities for military families, and Calgary MFRC supports them every step of the way.”

The climb at the McHugh Bluff stairwell takes place at 11 a.m., and there is also a virtual walk option.

"Whether you’re climbing, pledging, or participating remotely, your contribution makes a difference and shows our community's strength and solidarity,” said Calgary MFRC executive director Barbara Pohl.