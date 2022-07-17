Calgary Stampede 2022 comes to an end, organizers thrilled with turnout

The Calgary Stampede comes to an end on Sunday after making its big return for the first time since 2019.

“I think it’s fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle,” said Steve McDonough, Calgary Stampede president and chairman of the board.

As of Saturday, the Calgary Stampede saw 1.109 million guests, and organizers expect the total attendance number to reach 1.2 million by the end of Sunday. The all-time attendance record was set in 2012 during the Stampede’s 100th anniversary when just over 1.4 million people came out.

“Calgary got that kickstart we’ve all been hoping for. Hotels and restaurants were hopping, shops were busy, tourism has increased and there’s just a positive vibe happening in the city,” McDonough said.

Vendors on the Stampede Grounds like Food For Fun, which sells corndogs, are also seeing the benefits.

“Pre-COVID, it’s right up there amongst one of the best years we’ve had,” said Anne Cardinal who works at Food For Fun. The stand won the Stampede’s 2022 award for best original corndog.

“We have people who will come today and buy 10 or 20 to take home to freeze to eat throughout the year. We have a lot of repeat customers, daily customers. So it’s great, everybody loves corndogs,” Cardinal said.

Like many businesses, the Calgary Stampede was hit hard by the pandemic. Joel Cowley, CEO of the Stampede, said it will take years to fully recover.

“With the cancellation in 2020, we posted a $26 million loss. In 2021, we posted an $8.3 million loss. We’re encouraged by the success of the 2022 Stampede because we feel it allows us to turn the corner.”

According to a survey of people at the midway, nearly 30 per cent were from outside of Calgary.

“Knowing that we’re receiving worldwide recognition and Calgary’s a destination for so many people, that has a tremendous impact,” Cowley said.

The majority of those who filled out the survey believe Stampede is an important part of Calgary’s identity.

“It’s a very good touristic attraction for Calgary. It think we make a lot of good money out of it,” said Calgary resident and Stampede-goer Leah Sweeney.

Shawn Justus, another Calgary resident, said “This just shows, hey, you know what, we’re all about diversity, we can come back together and make this an amazing world event again.”

While western heritage and agriculture are at the centre of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, it has become more diverse and inclusive over the years. This year, the Stampede held its first drag brunch. It was headlined and hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 contestant Nicky Doll and featured other drag queens.

“To serve the community, you have to represent the community and you have to offer it something that interests the entire community,” Cowley said.

“If they come and they have a great time, we’ve succeeded. But if they come and they have a great time and they learned about western heritage and agriculture, we’ve succeeded even more.”

The Calgary Stampede returns next year from July 7 to 16.