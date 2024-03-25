Calgary Stampeders hire Beau Baldwin as their quarterbacks coach

The Calgary Stampeders hired Beau Baldwin as their quarterbacks coach Monday.

Baldwin replaces Ryan Williams, who has accepted a U.S. college position.

Baldwin had two tenures covering 13 seasons as a coach at Eastern Washington University – offensive co-ordinator and quarterbacks coach (2003-06) and head coach (2008-16).

As head coach, Baldwin led the Eagles to an 85-32 record, five Big Sky Conference championships and one Division I FCS national title in 2010. The quarterback of that squad was current CFL player Bo Levi Mitchell, who began his career in Canada with Calgary in 2012.

Former CFL quarterbacks Vernon Adams Jr. and Matt Nichols also played for Baldwin at the school.

Baldwin also served as head coach at Central Washington, his alma mater, in 2007. His quarterback that year was future CFL star Mike Reilly.

"I’m excited to bring on Beau,” said Stampeders head coach/GM Dave Dickenson. “He’s had great success working with and developing quarterbacks who have had a lot of success in the CFL and I’m glad he has decided to bring his coaching talents north of the border."

--

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 25, 2024.