Calgary Stampeders sign first-round draft pick Cole Tucker

The Calgary Stampeders signed Canadian receiver Cole Tucker on Tuesday. Tucker, Calgary’s first-round pick (fourth overall) in the ’23 CFL draft, attended the Minnesota Vikings rookie mini-camp before joining the Stampeders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Abbie Parr The Calgary Stampeders signed Canadian receiver Cole Tucker on Tuesday. Tucker, Calgary’s first-round pick (fourth overall) in the ’23 CFL draft, attended the Minnesota Vikings rookie mini-camp before joining the Stampeders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Abbie Parr

