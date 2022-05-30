Calgary stays cooler with showers Monday
It will be a relatively banal week for Calgary and the surrounding area.
Monday feels like the exception to the rule, by the sheer merit of it being cloudy! And not just cloudy – today, we have a chance for showers. At most, we will see three millimetres scattered through our daylight hours. The wind today has a bite to it, being northerly; that will continue for much of the day.
Overnight, frost advisories may pop up, though they're more likely in central Alberta.
Beyond, our forecast conditions are not apt to adjust much. The trend will point to warmer weather, eventually, but along the way we don't change the conditions much, if at all. Expect plenty of sun to carry us there. The start of meteorological summer will be a sunny one.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST
Monday
- Cloudy, scattered showers
- Daytime high: 14 C
- Evening: partly cloudy, low 4 C
Tuesday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 16 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 6 C
Wednesday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 18 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 6 C
Thursday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 15 C
- Evening: clear, low 8 C
Friday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 22 C
- Evening: partly cloudy, low 6 C
Today's pic is from Joseph, of the sun setting on Muriel Lake. Great shot!
Viewer Joseph's photo of a Muriel Lake sunset.
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six!
