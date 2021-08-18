CALGARY -- Awwab Paracha is only 16-years-old but when he plays the guitar, you wouldn’t know it. His skills have been praised for exceeding his years.

Inspired by his music teacher at school, the teen picked up his first guitar at the age of 11, and has since derived influence from music legends like BB King, John Mayer, Led Zepplin and ZZ Top.

“I saw my music teacher playing in his room, and that was it,” said Paracha. “I was like, 'That’s what I want to do too.'"

Paracha’s parents left Pakistan and landed in Canada in 2014 with dreams of their own.

"My wife and I came to Canada dreaming of a peaceful life in a peaceful part of the world," said his father, Rehman Paracha. “It would be difficult to support him in Pakistan the way we are supporting him here. I am exceptionally proud.”

After making it to the finals of the 2019 Calgary Stampede Talent Search competition, Paracha formed his own band earlier this year — The Awab Paracha Band.

The trio debuted Wednesday, and are set to play again at the Blind Beggar on Sept. 19.