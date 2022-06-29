Calgary Telus Convention Centre officially recognized as LGBTQ2S+ friendly businesses

Officials with the Calgary Telus Convention Centre have announced the facility has received accreditation as a Rainbow Registered Business.

The national accreditation, issued by the Canadian Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC), means the convention centre meets a stringent set of standards to make sure LGBTQ2S+ customers feel safe, welcomed and accepted.

"As an organization that is a community hub for our city, it was important for us to become Rainbow Registered," said convention centre president and CEO Kurby Court in a release.

"This is only one step we are taking to ensure our employees, clients and those attending events at the centre feel safe and welcomed. We will continue to educate ourselves and have access to the necessary tools we need to create an inclusive environment for all."

To receive a Rainbow Registered accreditation, officials with the CGLCC assess workplace policies that address diversity and inclusion, how the business supports the LGBTQ2S+ community and the standards in place to ensure employees continue to be trained and educated.

"With the rigour of the Rainbow Registered assessment process, organizations looking to host events in Calgary or individuals attending a gathering at the Calgary TELUS Convention Centre can rest easy knowing they are entering a truly LGBTQ2S+ friendly and safe space," said Darrell Schuurman, CGLCC CEO and co-founder.

The convention centre is the first in Canada to be Rainbow Registered.

"We are a better and stronger city when we are inclusive," said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

"When people are fully accepted and encouraged to show up as themselves - without judgement or expectations - we are creating space for everyone to live authentically."

To learn more about the registration and to view a directory of registered businesses, you can visit the CGLCC website.