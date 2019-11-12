CALGARY – The Calgary Tower and Sky360 Restaurant reopened Tuesday, nearly four months after an elevator plunged several stories with eight passengers inside.

According to Calgary Tower officials, issues with the building's elevators have been addressed. The elevators have been inspected and are now in compliance with all applicable regulations.

"Following the incident over the summer, we conducted a thorough and comprehensive inspection of the elevator system," said Blaine Coupal, CEO of Thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada, the long‐standing elevator service contractor of the Calgary Tower.

"Safety is and always will be of utmost importance, and we have taken every precaution to ensure the elevators are in full operating condition."

The elevators were closed following a July 12 scare where two of the six cables snapped and the car fell. Passengers were trapped inside the elevator car and had to be rescued by the Calgary Fire Department's high-angle rescue team.

Makayla Lalonde took this photo of an elevator shaft during a rescue at the Calgary Tower. (Makayla Lalonde)