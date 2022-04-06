Calgary Volunteer Fair 'paused' due to increase in COVID-19 numbers
Organizers of the Calgary Volunteer Fair have hit pause on the in-person event scheduled for April 30.
"Given the apparent trajectory of COVID infections in Alberta, we are not confident that we are able to offer a safe, robust and thoroughly satisfactory event for both exhibitors and attendees," read a post on social media.
Organizers said no decision has been made about rescheduling the event and they are "exploring a variety of options."
There are 540,733 total cases in the province, with 4,612 reported over the last seven days, according to the latest data posted by Alberta Health Services.
There are 964 people in hospital, including 47 in ICU. A total of 4,074 deaths have been reported as a result of COVID-19.
As of March 28, 8,586,230 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. targets Putin's daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters and said it was toughening penalties against Russian banks in retaliation for 'war crimes' in Ukraine.
Russian media campaign falsely claims Bucha deaths are fakes
As gruesome videos and photos of bodies emerge from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Kremlin-backed media are denouncing them as an elaborate hoax — a narrative that journalists in Ukraine have shown to be false.
Ont. woman opening home to family of 11 from Ukraine
A woman from LaSalle, Ont., is preparing to open her 100-year-old home to a family of 11 fleeing the war in Ukraine.
Russia's failure to take Kyiv a defeat for the ages: analyst
Vladimir Putin's forces have shifted away from Kyiv, to eastern Ukraine. Ultimately, the Russian leader may achieve some of his objectives. Yet his failure to seize Kyiv will be long remembered for how it defied prewar expectations and exposed surprising weaknesses in a military thought to be one of the strongest in the world.
Officers who handcuffed innocent Indigenous man, granddaughter 'acted oppressively': retired judge
A former judge appointed to assess two Vancouver officers' actions when they handcuffed an innocent Indigenous man and his granddaughter in 2019 has determined they 'acted oppressively,' a B.C. First Nation says.
Federal budget set to include surtax on big banks' pandemic profits
Thursday's federal budget will include a surtax on financial institutions that have made huge profits during the pandemic, CTV News has learned. In being asked to share their wealth, the big chartered banks and major insurance companies are bracing for the new targeted measure that is expected to increase their corporate income taxes. How much more they will have to pay, is set to be detailed in the budget.
Canadian airlines among carriers asking appeal court to quash passenger rights rules
Canadian airlines are asking a Federal Court of Appeal panel Wednesday to quash rules that bolstered compensation for passengers subjected to delayed flights and damaged luggage.
Ontarians aged 60 and up eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine Thursday
Ontario residents aged 60 and older will be eligible for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose starting Thursday.
Russian cosmonauts 'blindsided' by controversy over arriving at ISS in yellow spacesuits, NASA astronaut says
The three Russian astronauts who boarded the International Space Station last month in spacesuits that echoed the colours of Ukraine's flag were paying tribute to their university and not protesting Russia's invasion, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei said Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Federal budget set to include surtax on big banks' pandemic profits
Thursday's federal budget will include a surtax on financial institutions that have made huge profits during the pandemic, CTV News has learned. In being asked to share their wealth, the big chartered banks and major insurance companies are bracing for the new targeted measure that is expected to increase their corporate income taxes. How much more they will have to pay, is set to be detailed in the budget.
-
Ukrainians pore over grisly aftermath of atrocities
Ukrainian authorities gathered their dead and collected evidence of Russian atrocities on the ruined outskirts of Kyiv, as the two sides geared up Wednesday for what could be a climactic push by Moscow's forces to seize the country's industrial east.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Short-term warming, long-term yecchh
We get a warming trend to close out the work week. Temperatures in the 16 C to 20 C range by Friday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Officers who handcuffed innocent Indigenous man, granddaughter 'acted oppressively': retired judge
A former judge appointed to assess two Vancouver officers' actions when they handcuffed an innocent Indigenous man and his granddaughter in 2019 has determined they 'acted oppressively,' a B.C. First Nation says.
-
Vancouver bridge briefly blocked by protesters, drivers warned to expect delays
Commuters heading in or out of Vancouver were warned to expect delays Wednesday morning after a protest blocked a bridge to the city.
-
Homicide team called to investigate suspected shooting in South Surrey
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to a home in South Surrey after a suspected shooting early Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Maritimer 'dream team' supplies non-lethal military gear to Ukraine territorial units
Two Canadians with ties to the Maritimes have been teaming up to provide non-lethal supplies to Ukraine's territorial forces.
-
'I'm so grateful': Maritimers open their homes to Ukrainians fleeing the war
Surrounded by welcome cards made by Sarah Toma’s students, Ann Vasiutkena is adjusting to a new feeling of home.
-
New Brunswick's top doctor isn't considering mask mandate for schools, despite pressure
Despite pressure from the public, and fellow medical professionals, Dr. Jennifer Russell says she’s still not considering mandating masks in New Brunswick classrooms.
Vancouver Island
-
Henry hopeful B.C. won't have to resort to COVID-19 health orders again
Dr. Bonnie Henry says she is hopeful B.C. won't have to resort to public health orders around masking and social distancing again as health officials wind down their public communications around the COVID-19 response.
-
Dog injured in 5th cougar attack near Victoria in recent weeks
Another daytime cougar attack has injured a dog near Sooke, B.C., marking the fifth such attack in recent weeks.
-
Woman seriously injured after tree collapses on Langford mobile home
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a large tree crashed down onto two mobile homes in Langford, B.C., on Monday night.
Toronto
-
Ford defends public absence of top health official amid sixth wave of pandemic
Premier Doug Ford is defending the relative absence of Ontario's top doctor from the public eye amid a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Ontarians aged 60 and up eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine Thursday
Ontario residents aged 60 and older will be eligible for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose starting Thursday.
-
Ontario reports 1,074 people in hospital with COVID-19, 32 new deaths
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,074 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 168 patients in intensive care.
Montreal
-
Liberals offer their 'mea culpa' on Bill 96 CEGEP amendment as premier mulls removing clause
The Quebec Liberal Party appears to be caught in the middle of a language firestorm over an amendment to Bill 96 it proposed and is now trying to withdraw.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again, several thousand test positive
Quebec reported another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday and thousands more people have tested positive for the virus.
-
Heavy rain to hit Montreal ahead of the weekend
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Greater Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Ontarians aged 60 and up eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine Thursday
Ontario residents aged 60 and older will be eligible for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose starting Thursday.
-
These Ottawa neighbourhoods have the fastest-growing home prices
A recent report shows a major jump in housing prices in suburban Ottawa.
-
Driver likely didn’t expect train before deadly Richmond crash: TSB
A man who died when a Via Rail train struck the van he was driving in Richmond last summer likely did not expect a train to be at the crossing, the federal transportation watchdog says.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph getting ready for fourth booster rollout
With the Wednesday announcement from the province that the fourth COVID-19 vaccine shots will soon be available for those 60 over, Region of Waterloo and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health are getting ready for the rollout.
-
Brantford family calls for increased youth mental health services after losing 12-year-old daughter
The family of 12-year-old Grace McSweeney says she passed away March 28 after a long battle with depression. Feeling like the system failed them, they are now pushing for more mental health resources for youth.
-
Grassroots group in Stratford sending medical supplies to Ukraine
A Stratford group has made a large donation of medical supplies to Ukraine, and they continue to collect items needed by doctors and hospitals.
Saskatoon
-
Ukrainian refugees say they're 'lucky' to be safe in Saskatoon
A Saskatoon woman is thankful her parents were able to flee their city which is just 20 kilometres from Bucha — the site of the latest Russian attacks.
-
More than half of Sask. nurses surveyed are considering leaving the profession: union poll
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) found many of its members are working short-staffed and are considering leaving the profession, in its annual survey.
-
64-year-old man killed in crash near Prince Albert involving stolen truck
A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Prince Albert,
Northern Ontario
-
Police warn motorists about moose near Hwy. 17 west of Sudbury
Ontario Provincial Police in the northeast says they have received numerous calls about a moose hanging around Highway 17 west of Sudbury.
-
Violence in M'Chigeeng frustrates chief
It's been a few sleepless days for M'Chigeeng First Nation Chief Linda Debassige, who is in the midst of dealing with another shooting in her community.
-
Rainfall warning in effect for Sudbury, Sault, Manitoulin Island
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for several communities in northeastern Ontario, beginning this afternoon and lasting into the evening.
Winnipeg
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle dies in hospital: WPS
A man in his mid-twenties has died in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.
-
Selkirk Bridge closed due to high water levels
The Selkirk Bridge is closed until further notice due to high water levels.
-
Four people facing drug trafficking charges following Dufferin arrests: WPS
Four people are facing drug trafficking charges after a search warrant was executed on a Dufferin-area home earlier this week.
Regina
-
200-300 power poles damaged in spring storm: SaskPower
Power has been restored to all customers in Eastend, Val Marie, Climax, Shaunavon and surrounding rural areas according to SaskPower, after a potent spring storm brought heavy snow to much of southwestern Saskatchewan on Tuesday.
-
'We're going to be loud': New SUMA president values collaboration after election win
The Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) elected their new president on Tuesday.
-
Organ donation encouraged to recognize Humboldt crash anniversary, Green Shirt Day
A local organization is encouraging more people to become organ donors to help honour the anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and Green Shirt Day.