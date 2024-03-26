Calgary will soon have a new public washroom and pickleball court in the East Village

The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) has broken ground on a new pickleball court and public washroom in the East Village.

The 3,000-square-foot facility will be located adjacent to the playground, community garden and off-leash dog park near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Sixth Street S.E.

The new washrooms replace two in the area that were shut down in 2022.

The toilets were installed in 2012, but the hours they were operational were reduced in 2014 after the CMLC said they were being used for inappropriate behaviour.

"Despite serving the community for nearly a decade, the existing facilities experienced rising maintenance expenses and social challenges," said CMLC in a Tuesday news release.

The design for the new public washroom was chosen through an August 2022 competition that saw 11 submissions from teams across Canada.

CMLC says the goal was to find an "innovative design concept" that would not only be safe but would also "align with the vibrancy and distinctive character" of the East Village.

The winning design – from Winnipeg's Public City – was chosen by a jury of architects, designers, and community advocates.

Renderings from Public City show a new pickleball court and public washroom that will be built in the East Village in Calgary. (CMLC) CMLC says safety and inclusivity was prioritized early in the design process.

As such, the group worked with the Calgary Police Service and social outreach organizations to identify safety considerations and worked with a local safety consultant to integrate 'Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design' principles in the washroom’s design.

"The safety considerations included careful site selection, clear sightlines, effective interior and exterior lighting, multiple at-grade and highly visible entry points, and thoughtful material choices—all aimed at creating a secure and inviting environment for everyone," CMLC said.

Renderings from Public City show a new pickleball court and public washroom that will be built in the East Village in Calgary. (CMLC) The building has four universally accessible bathroom stalls, a fenced-in outdoor pickleball court, a tiered spectator seating area and a living green roof with natural grasses.

"When designing the new structure, we took inspiration from the liveliness and inclusiveness synonymous with East Village," said Peter Sampson from Public City.

"Pairing a public washroom with the rapidly expanding sport of pickleball was a unique challenge, but one we knew would add more pop to this vibrant, liveable urban neighbourhood."

The design fees and costs for the new washrooms total just over $1 million. Construction and maintenance are fully funded through CMLC's Community Revitalization Levy.

The washrooms and pickleball court will be open seven days a week all year long, though the hours of operation have yet to be determined.

CMLC will manage the ongoing maintenance and security.

Construction on the new public washrooms is set to begin in April 2024, with the grand opening in the fall of 2024.

Renderings from Public City show a new pickleball court and public washroom that will be built in the East Village in Calgary. (CMLC) "We are excited to introduce a new concept that blends the community need for a permanent public washroom with a sought-after sports amenity to East Village," said CMLC spokesperson Clare LePan.

"With more than 4,000 people who call East Village home and 80,000 visitors to our community annually, finding the right solution for a safe, accessible, and inclusive permanent public washroom has been paramount."