Calgary with a cooler, rainier start to the week
Another Stampede has come and gone, and it has taken the locally friendly, nice weather with it. Calgary's looking at 15 to 30 millimetres of rain by the end of the day. Added to this, some communities are already dealing with severe thunderstorms first thing this morning as part of this transition period:
Up to nickel-sized hail is possible. These storms are shoving north from Montana, and Calgary runs a slight risk of one, too. We'll watch our wind transition to northerly this afternoon and keep our high in the teens.
The trough associated with cooler weather doesn't stick around long; in fact, it transitions out tomorrow, with a long shot at thundershowers late in the day. Ditto for Wednesday. This look out to midweek doesn't align across all models; in fact, the chance is faint that it materializes to storms. Regardless, it's followed by another period of above-seasonal, fair weather headed into the weekend.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:
Monday
- Showers, risk of thunderstorms
- Daytime high: 18 C
- Evening: Storm risk, then clearing overnight, low 13 C
Tuesday
- Mainly sunny, p.m. showers, storm risk
- Daytime high: 27 C
- Evening: clear, low 15 C
Wednesday
- Sunny, p.m. showers, storm risk
- Daytime high: 24 C
- Evening: clear, low 14 C
Thursday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 28 C
- Evening: mainly clear, slight chance of showers, low 13 C
Friday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 26 C
- Evening: clear, low 12 C
Kevin snapped a lovely photograph of North Glenmore Park at sunset yesterday evening:
Viewer Kevin's photo of the sunset in North Glenmore Park.
