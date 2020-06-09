CALGARY -- A Calgary woman is accusing two city police officers of breaking into her home, assaulting her and kidnapping her related to an October 2019 arrest that was captured on video by her son.

She is now asking for a formal investigation and says she wants the officers involved charged with assault.

Tara Yaschuk alleges she was at home at about 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 22, 2019, when two officers — identified in documents as Const. Desjardins and Const. Lavictoire — entered the home uninvited, made their way upstairs and violently arrested her. She was taken to the District 2 detachment and held for several hours then released without charge.

Yaschuk had called 911 that night believing her partner's vehicle had been stolen from their driveway.

A statement from Yaschuk's lawyer, David G. Chow, says while speaking with the 911 operator, Yaschuk's son took the phone and explained he and a friend had actually borrowed the vehicle to go to the store and had since returned.

The statement says the boy's stepfather can then be heard in the background saying something along the lines of "I’m going to strangle you," adding it was a hyperbolic comment, meaning he wasn't being serious.

Police arrived soon after.

"It is noteworthy that during the unlawful arrest of Ms. Yaschuk, cell phone video shows that Const. Lavictoire weighed-down with his knee on her back, while she was lying face down on the floor," reads the lawyer's statement. "In a video capturing the incident, Ms. Yaschuk can be heard to say, 'I can’t breathe.'"

At one point in the video, Yaschuk asks police, "Who let you into my home?”

A reply is heard saying, “nobody."

During the struggle, Yaschuk can be heard asking why she is being arrested and one officer answers that it is for assaulting a peace officer.

Calgary police confirmed a complaint was made to its Professional Standards Section but declined to comment further.

"A thorough investigation will be conducted using all available evidence including video from the incident captured by the family," reads the statement from police.

"We will keep the complainant up to date with the investigation on a regular basis. However, it would be inappropriate to comment further in the media until the investigation has been completed."

None of the allegations have been tested in court.