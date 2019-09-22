Charges are pending against a Calgary woman in connection with a series of break and enters that allegedly took place in the Cochrane area.

Police say patrols were being conducted on Saturday and a suspicious vehicle was spotted near an abandoned home.

When officers approached to investigate further, the driver attempted to flee but the vehicle got stuck in the mud.

The female driver was arrested without further incident.

A search of the vehicle discovered a quantity of copper wire as well as a number of drivers licences and passports linked to a number of break and enters in the Bearspaw and Springbank areas.

The woman was charged with:

Seven counts of possession of stolen identification

One count of break and enter to commit theft

One count of possession of a stolen vehicle

She was remanded into custody and is awaiting a court hearing.

RCMP would also like to remind residents to secure their vehicles and homes and keep car keys, wallets, cash and passports out of their vehicles. They are also urging anyone who sees any suspicious activity to contact them immediately.