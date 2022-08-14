Calgary woman faces charges after weapons seized from vehicle
A Calgary woman is facing several charges after Airdrie RCMP found a cache of weapons and other items inside a vehicle on Friday morning.
Officials say police responded to the parking lot of the Cooper's Town Promenade at approximately 8:19 a.m. on Aug. 12 for reports of a suspicious vehicle.
RCMP located a 2003 BMW sedan that was occupied by a female.
"The female was arrested on a traffic safety act warrant held by Calgary Police Service," officials said in a release.
A subsequent search of the vehicle discovered several weapons including a shotgun, crossbow, knife, snap gun and hatchet.
Break-in tools, stolen identification and a forged licence plate were also found in the car, police said.
Ashley Candice Steele, 32, of Calgary, is charged with:
- Two counts of possession of break-in instruments;
- Unlawful possession of an identity document;
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm;
- Possession of an unauthorized firearm;
- Possession of firearm in an unauthorized place;
- Uttering a forged document; and
- Three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
Steele was remanded into custody and is expected to appear in Airdrie provincial court on Aug. 25.
