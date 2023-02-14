Calgary woman vying for top spot in Inked Magazine's cover-girl contest

Caroline Lupypciw and her dad, Michael Lupypciw, regularly compare tattoos because the two are always competing to see who has more. Now, Caroline is looking to become the next Inked Magazine cover girl. Caroline Lupypciw and her dad, Michael Lupypciw, regularly compare tattoos because the two are always competing to see who has more. Now, Caroline is looking to become the next Inked Magazine cover girl.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina