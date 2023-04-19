Calgary Wranglers' Dustin Wolf named AHL's most outstanding goaltender

Calgary Wranglers goaltender Dustin Wolf just wrapped up another very successful regular season in the American Hockey League.

Wolf sported a 42-10-2 record, his goals against average was a measly 2.09 and he had a .932 save percentage.

Those kinds of stats are eye popping and they'll also win you awards.

On Wednesday, the AHL announced that Wolf has once again won the the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding goaltender.

Wolf says it's a team award.

"It feels good and it's rewarding," Wolf said. "Obviously a lot of testament goes out to the group of guys we have in the dressing room.

"I just try to go out there and stop pucks and they help me with everything else. It makes my life easy, and I try to focus on trying to give my team a chance to win."

WOLF WINS A LOT

Wolf is the first goaltender in the AHL to win this award in back-to-back seasons, and there's a good reason for that; all he's done since he got to the AHL is win. His combined record is 75-19 and 6.

"Our team has been producing offensively at an outstanding rate," said the 22 year old.

"I know if we can give up two or less, there's probably a good chance we're going to win the game. It's been nice to have some run support for sure."

CHIP ON HIS SHOULDER

Wolf got to play in his first game In the NHL last Wednesday, picking up another win as the Flames beat the San Jose Sharks in the regular season finale.

It looks like the Flames have a diamond in the rough with Wolf. He had to wait until the seventh round, 214th overall to hear his name called in the 2019 NHL entry draft.

Wolf says that will always provide him with motivation.

"I think that will always be a chip on my shoulder, that 30 other teams passed on me in the draft," he said.

"You always want to prove to people that they made a mistake in not selecting you."

PLAYOFF TIME FOR WRANGLERS

Wolf and the Wranglers have a bye week in the opening round of the AHL playoffs.

They'll open up the second round at home on April 16 and 28.

"Playoffs are the best time of the year," Wolf said.

"Last year, we came up just a little short and it sets the fire of (wanting) more."

"I think the city of Calgary is going to be pretty excited for us to, hopefully, go on a run here and definitely looking forward to getting it started next week."