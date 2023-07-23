Calgary youth go to the hoop as Surge clinch playoff spot against Rattlers

Calgary youth got a chance to demonstrate their basketball chops Friday in a three-on-three tournament, while a day later, Calgary's newest professional sports franchise clinched a playoff spot.

The tournament was hosted by the Centre for Newcomers, in collaboration with the Calgary Surge and Kidsport Calgary.

The centre says a basketball game is an easy way to engage newcomers, especially young people.

"Newcomer families don't always have the best resources or access to funds or dealing with transportation difficulties, dealing with translation, all these different barriers and that falls harder on the youth," said Noel Bahliby, from the Centre for Newcomers.

"Calgary Surge was excited to meet with them, make them feel special, give them a memorable kind of experience. I want them to pursue basketball or pursue sports or just get physically active," added Bahliby.

The tournament wrapped up Friday.

SURGING INTO PLAYOFFS

Meanwhile on Saturday, the Surge clinched a playoff berth, defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 79-64.

The Surge's stout defenders – they lead the league defensively – limited the Rattlers to under 35 per cent shooting, including just 12 points in the final quarter.

You came, you cheered, and @CalgarySurge delivered!!



Job is far from done but this is moment to note!



I’m incredibly proud of the team…and watching how our city has come out is the reason why we are here. #jobnotdoneyet #yyc https://t.co/vEhBCDAwvj — Usman Tahir Jutt (@usmantahirjutt) July 23, 2023

Stef Smith scored 17 points and chipped in five rebounds and two steals for the victorious Surge.

Sean Miller-Moore and Admon Gilder Jr. added 15 apiece, and Simi Shittu chipped in 13.

The only Rattler the Surge had no answer for was Justin Wright-Foreman, who had 30 points and nine rebounds.

Next up for the Surge is a July 26 contest against the Edmonton Stingers.

Saskatchewan has a return match at home against the Surge July 28.