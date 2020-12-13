CALGARY -- The province has recorded the largest number of fatalities in a single day for the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Edmonton zone bearing the bulk of the tragic circumstances.

Alberta Health announced 22 people have died as a result of coronavirus in the province Sunday, pushing the total fatalities from the disease to 719.

It also reported 1,717 new infections.

The Calgary zone saw three new deaths:

A male in his 80s died Dec. 8, linked to the outbreak at the Bethany in Calgary (included comorbidities)

A female in her 80s died Dec. 9, linked to the outbreak at AgeCare Skypointe (included comorbidities)

A female in her 80s died Dec. 12, linked to the outrbreak at AgeCare Walden Heights (included comorbidities)

The majority of the remaining fatalities were in the Edmonton zone (16) including what is likely the official provincial report on the death of Roger Maxwell, a correctional officer at the Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre.

Two patients at St. Mary's Hospital in Camrose also died and details are still being confirmed on Sunday's 22nd reported death, a man who died on Dec. 11.