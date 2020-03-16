CALGARY -- The Calgary Zoo is closing Monday as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

"This decision has been made in close consultation with the City of Calgary and Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) as we have been monitoring the constantly evolving novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and adjusting our operations daily as things change," zoo officials said in a release.

There is no timeline for the closure.

"As a key cultural entity in our community, it is our responsibility to respond to the circumstances," zoo president and CEO, Dr. Clément Lanthier, said in a release.

"This situation is unprecedented, and the safety, health and welfare of the animals in our care, our employees and our visitors is always our top priority. We hope that this closure is short in duration and look forward to welcoming everyone back to our zoo as soon as we can do so safely."

All city owned and operated fitness facilities and pools will be closed as of midnight. The Calgary Public Library has also been ordered to close.

The City of Calgary declared a local state of emergency on Sunday evening, meaning city-owned and operated fitness facilities and pools are closed, along with the Calgary Public Library.

The move comes after Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced all K-12 and post-secondary classes would be cancelled and daycares temporarily closed until further notice.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in the province jumped to 56 on Sunday, the single-largest day-over-day increase since the virus was first detected.