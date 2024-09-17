Calgary zoo conference prioritizes pivot from entertainment to conservation

Around 2,400 professionals are in Calgary this week for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Annual Conference.

It's the first time the conference has been held in Canada in 40 years.

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is a member of the AZA and is helping to host the event, considered the largest gathering of zoo and aquarium professionals in North America.

"It's pretty amazing to see the evolution that zoos and aquariums have had, especially in the last 30 and 40 years from a place that really was just there as a great place for people to come with their family to now, really, we feel we're helping save the world through conservation," said Jamie Dorgan, interim president and CEO of the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.

The event includes attendees from 23 different countries and features more than 150 educational sessions and exhibitors.

"Zoos and aquariums face many challenges today. The main challenge that faces us is presenting animals in a way that is engaging and inspiring to the visitor but helpful for the well-being of the animal," said Dan Ashe, AZA president and CEO.

"Those are some of the challenges we're dealing with in addition to trying to stop extinction."

A major focus heard during the conference Tuesday was around the need for facilities to pivot their efforts away from what brings zoos the most criticism – animals in captivity and animal entertainment – to conservation.

"People are less enamoured with zoos for entertainment-only. We need to flip that narrative. We need to be seen as conservation centres," said Jessica Steiner with the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo during a seminar.

"This is really going to take all hands on deck. So the need for zoos, aquariums and botanic gardens has really never been more critical. It has never been more critical for us to be effective conservation organizations."

Jason Stover with Services Systems Associations spoke about the importance of adopting new technologies in the industry, like artificial intelligence (AI), to help with the transition and how it has the potential to keep zoos and aquariums relevant to the public.

"I think more and more folks are starting to embrace technology, whether that be mobile kiosks or paperless tickets," he said.

"It's starting to happen but now, it's really going to start to speed up and we're going to see the evaluation of AI going into these institutions faster."

The conference runs all week at the newly expanded BMO Centre and is projected to generate an estimated $9.7 million in economic impact.

"When we're able to invite conventions and conferences and people from around the world to our city to engage in some of the important discussions they are having but also to see the beautiful spaces we offer here, it forms a sense of connection and people are able to come back and bring other visitors with them," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

"It's really such a great opportunity."

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo will be closed to the public on Sept. 19 for a conference tour, with regular hours resuming on Sept. 20.

Attendees will also visit offsite conservation facilities in Alberta in Banff, Lake Louise, Jasper, Drumheller and Waterton.