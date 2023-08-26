Calls to 'search the landfill' grow in Calgary during MMIW vigil

Natowawakii English gathered together Indigenous elders this weekend to bless each landfill within city limits. Parts of 25-year-old Joey English were found in a Crescent Heights park in June of 2016. Shortly after, a man she knew admit to cutting up English's body and scattering her remains. Police conducted a brief search for the young Calgarian's undiscovered limbs, but parts of her have still not been discovered. Natowawakii English gathered together Indigenous elders this weekend to bless each landfill within city limits. Parts of 25-year-old Joey English were found in a Crescent Heights park in June of 2016. Shortly after, a man she knew admit to cutting up English's body and scattering her remains. Police conducted a brief search for the young Calgarian's undiscovered limbs, but parts of her have still not been discovered.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina