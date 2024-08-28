CALGARY
    • Can of bear spray bursts at Lethbridge recycling facility

    The City of Lethbridge says residents are throwing out hazardous materials, such as bear spray, into blue bins. Officials say several cans of bear spray have been found in carts, with one of them bursting at the facility this week. (Supplied) The City of Lethbridge says residents are throwing out hazardous materials, such as bear spray, into blue bins. Officials say several cans of bear spray have been found in carts, with one of them bursting at the facility this week. (Supplied)
    The City of Lethbridge is asking residents to watch what they put in their blue bins after several cans of bear spray wound up in carts over the past few weeks.

    One of the cans burst this week, forcing the evacuation of the recycling facility.

    The city says no one was hurt, but some staff members were affected by the spray.

    "As the camping and hiking season starts to end, residents are reminded to take care when cleaning up their gear for the season," the city said on its website.

    "Propane tanks, bear spray and batteries are all considered hazardous materials and don’t belong in your blue, green or black carts."

    The city says all hazardous materials such as bear spray, batteries, propane tanks, compressed gas cylinders, electronics and motor oil should be dropped off at Lethbridge's Waste and Recycling Centre.

    More information about what can and what can't be recycled can be found on the city's website.

