Canada looks for next generation of paratriathletes
Saheed Alawiye isn't new to parasports. The 17-year-old has used a wheelchair his entire life but that never stopped him from playing basketball or participating in track and field.
Now, for the first time, he's trying Para triathlon
"I really enjoy sports, I'm happy when I play," said the Airdrie teen. "It puts a smile on my face and (I) get to know how it feels to be part of a team."
Alawiye was one of several people to show up at Calgary's Repsol Place on Sunday to try Para triathlon, combining bicycles, wheelchairs and the swimming pool into one grueling race
The sport has only been part of the Paralympics since 2016 but organizers say it's, as are many parasports, growing in popularity.
"With how much exposure we've gotten in the last couple games especially, the profile is growing," says Triathlon Canada's Carolyn Murray, "and the awareness of it being possible that athletes with impairments can do sports, I definitely think there has been growth which is amazing to see."
Coaches says people can join parasports at any age but they need to realize that if they want to go far, taking the plunge isn't easy.
"It's having that grit and willingness to push because triathlon is a hard sport," said Murray. "Being self motivated and not looking for external motivation to do what they do is important."
Many of the athletes who turned up on Sunday say motivation isn't the problem, they just need the opportunity.
Gates Kempenaar, 24, says he wish he would've pursued parasports sooner.
"My whole life I've been told I can't do things because of my disability," said Kempenaar. "I think this is a good opportunity to excel in a sport I've never tried before."
Coaches say the more people who learn about parasports, the more people will want to try them, and the more medals Canada will likely earn down the road.
Russian billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning: report
Sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
'Truth, justice and healing:' Metis and Inuit delegates meet with Pope Francis
The president of the Metis National Council says she feels Pope Francis has committed to a journey of justice after a meeting with the head of the Roman Catholic Church at the Vatican.
Chris Rock isn't pressing charges against Will Smith for the Oscars slap
Chris Rock will not be pressing charges against Will Smith following their onstage altercation at this year's Oscars, the Los Angeles Police Department has said.
Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins best actor Oscar
Will Smith — moments before winning best actor honours for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in 'King Richard' — marched on stage and smacked Chris Rock during Sunday night's Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
MPP Randy Hillier surrenders to Ottawa police to face 'Freedom Convoy'-related charges
Independent MPP Randy Hillier has surrendered to Ottawa police to face charges in relation to his conduct during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests last month.
BREAKING | Ontario inks federal child-care deal, retroactive rebates to begin in May
The Ontario government has signed a child-care deal with the federal government, a move that will see child-care fees cut in half by the end of the year and rebates retroactive to April 1 handed out to parents in May.
Prime minister to visit B.C. First Nation amid investigation into potential burial sites at residential school
The prime minister will visit a B.C. First Nation amid an investigation into dozens of potential burial sites at a former residential school.
Ontario reports highest COVID-19 positivity rate since late January at nearly 18 per cent
Ontario’s test positivity rate for COVID-19 jumped to nearly 18 per cent on Monday, according to provincial data.
How Biden's unscripted words about Putin could impact the war in Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden's suggestion in Poland on Saturday that Vladimir Putin's onslaught on Ukraine should disqualify him from power has triggered an international political storm.
Plane carrying displaced Ukrainians to arrive in Edmonton Monday
A plane arranged by former Alberta politicians carrying displaced people from Ukraine is expected to arrive in Edmonton on Monday.
Exchange student sucker-punched, knocked unconscious in stranger assault: Vancouver police
Vancouver police say a man was arrested after a teen was knocked unconscious in a random daytime assault over the weekend.
'An apology is just words': Indigenous delegates hope for action following meetings with Pope
Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors were at the Vatican Monday for meetings with the Pope.
Nova Scotia shooting inquiry: RCMP officers doubted reports about replica police cruiser
The first three RCMP officers who responded to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Monday they were initially doubtful the killer was in a marked RCMP vehicle, even though a dispatcher relayed that information from two 911 calls.
-
New Brunswick man injured in attack on Ukraine military base returns home
A New Brunswick man who was injured when a military base near Ukraine's western border was struck by Russian missiles two weeks ago has returned home.
-
Apology to Canada's first Black battalion to come this summer: minister
The federal government says it will issue a formal apology this summer for the discrimination suffered by members of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.
NEW | Malahat highway flood repairs to begin this spring: B.C. government
Permanent repairs are set to begin this spring on a flood-damaged section on the Trans-Canada Highway on Vancouver Island.
Police dog, searchers find missing boy in Port Alberni, B.C.
A police service dog and his handler are being credited with finding a lost boy in Port Alberni, B.C., last week, alongside other searchers.
-
Mounties in Vancouver Island's Comox Valley are asking the public for help as they investigate an arson.
'Absolutely tragic': Three children, two adults dead after house fire in Brampton, Ont.
Two parents and their three young children are dead, and another person is in hospital after a fire tore through a home in Brampton, Ont. early on Monday morning.
Oscars a 'dream' come true for Montreal production designer who wins for 'Dune'
Canadians took home Oscars for best production design and short documentary film at a revamped Academy Awards ceremony Sunday that triumphant 'Dune' artist Patrice Vermette called 'a dream' come true.
Quebec headed for possible 6th wave, but it’s too soon to call it: Boileau
Although cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Quebec, public health says it’s too early to call it a sixth wave.
Quebec finance minister says $500 payment the best choice under the circumstances
Criticized by the opposition, Finance Minister Eric Girard defended the decision to give a $500 cheque to the vast majority of taxpayers as the best solution to help households cope with soaring inflation.
MPP Randy Hillier surrenders to Ottawa police to face 'Freedom Convoy'-related charges
Independent MPP Randy Hillier has surrendered to Ottawa police to face charges in relation to his conduct during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests last month.
Fatal crash closes section of Highway 7/8 near New Hamburg
One person is dead after a crash Monday morning on Highway 7/8 between New Hamburg and Shakespeare
Man charged in fatal October collision in Wilmot
A 25-year-old Wilmot Township man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash in October 2021.
Saskatoon officer fires weapon after suspect allegedly points gun at police
A Saskatoon police officer fired a service weapon at a suspect on Saturday following an attempted traffic stop in the city's Confederation neighbourhood.
Sask. launches strategic plan for nuclear energy generation
The Small Modular Reactor (SMR) strategic plan would make it possible for Saskatchewan to make the switch to nuclear power down the road when the need transition to zero emission electrical generation arises.
Coronavirus circulating in Sask. white-tailed deer population, researchers say
A research team says it has found proof that the virus that causes COVID-19 is circulating among wild white-tailed deer in Saskatchewan.
Fatal snowmobile crash in the Cochrane area
Ontario Provincial Police in Cochrane continue to investigate a fatal snowmobile mishap that occurred March 26.
Six injured in Timmins Airport Road crash: police
Timmins police are asking motorists to avoid the area around Airport Road and Westmount Boulevard Monday following a serious crash that has injured six.
'I am safe': Mother, two children arrive in Winnipeg after fleeing Ukraine
A mother and her two kids arrived in Winnipeg Sunday night after fleeing Ukraine; however, the woman’s husband had to stay behind.
Manitoba's provincial park camping reservations open next week
Manitoba is opening up bookings for its provincial park campgrounds, cabins, and group use areas next week.
Suspect arrested in downtown Winnipeg homicide
A 26-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with a homicide last week in downtown Winnipeg.
Sask. launches strategic plan for nuclear energy generation
The Small Modular Reactor (SMR) strategic plan would make it possible for Saskatchewan to make the switch to nuclear power down the road when the need transition to zero emission electrical generation arises.
International students to be trained as Sask. 'ambassadors' through new program
The Government of Saskatchewan launched a new program meant to provide international students and students studying abroad with specialized training to become ambassadors of the province, the Government of Saskatchewan announced Monday.